Cowboys Open Road Conference Play at Air Force

LARAMIE — Wyoming returns to action Tuesday with its first Mountain West road game of the season, traveling to Air Force for a 2 p.m. tip inside Clune Arena.

The Cowboys enter the matchup 9-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play after a loss to Grand Canyon in the league opener on Dec. 20. Wyoming is averaging 86.4 points per game while allowing 72.6. The Cowboys are shooting 48.6 percent from the field, which ranks third in the Mountain West, and are holding opponents to 42.3 percent shooting. Wyoming is also converting 70.1 percent at the free-throw line and leads the conference with 39.8 rebounds per game.

Air Force is 3-9 overall and 0-1 in league play following a loss at San Diego State. The Falcons average 65.5 points per game and give up 74.2. Air Force is shooting 44.5 percent from the field, while opponents are shooting 46.4 percent. The Falcons average 6.5 made 3-pointers and 31.4 rebounds per game.

Wyoming is led by Leland Walker, who is averaging 13.9 points and a team-high 4.1 assists per game, ranking fifth in the conference in assists. Nasir (Naz) Meyer is scoring 13.3 points per game and adding 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Khaden Bennett is averaging 10.2 points per game and shares the team rebounding lead at 4.9 per night, while also ranking second on the team with 35 assists this season.

Air Force features four players averaging double figures. Lucas Hobin leads the Falcons with 12.6 points per game and has a team-high 29 made 3-pointers. Kam Sanders is averaging 12.3 points per game, Caleb Walker is adding 12 points and 4.9 rebounds, and Eli Robinson is scoring 10.3 points per game while leading the team with 6.3 rebounds.

Tuesday’s game marks the 128th meeting between the programs, with Wyoming holding an 85-43 advantage in the all-time series. The Cowboys are 37-24 in road games against Air Force and have won four straight in the series.

Wyoming will remain on the road following Tuesday’s game, traveling to New Mexico for a 6 p.m. matchup Saturday against the Lobos on CBS Sports Network.