Cowboys Opens Camp Ahead of Border War

LARAMIE — Wyoming opened fall football camp Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium, beginning preparations for the 2026 season opener against Colorado State on Sept. 5.

The first practice marked the start of 24 preseason workouts before the Cowboys travel to Fort Collins for the annual Border War. Wyoming enters the season under third-year head coach Jay Sawvel.

Sawvel said he liked the team’s energy and pace during the opening workout.

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“This team was excited to get on the field and that is a big positive right away,” Sawvel said to the media following practice. “One thing that stands out as coaches is we are a better-looking football team at a lot of different positions. Today’s practice tempo-wise was good and the players have done a good job keeping up with what we need to do offensively and defensively.”

The Cowboys also received national recognition this week as running back Samuel “Tote” Harris was named to the Maxwell Award watch list for the first time in his career. The award is presented annually to the nation’s outstanding college football player.

Harris was previously named a preseason All-Mountain West selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports after leading Wyoming in rushing last season. He appeared in 11 games with seven starts, finishing with 558 rushing yards on 100 carries while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He added one rushing touchdown and caught 16 passes for 184 yards.

His top performance came against Colorado, where he rushed for a career-high 126 yards, including a 50-yard run. Harris also rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries against Fresno State and posted a season-high four receptions at Air Force.

Wyoming opens the season Sept. 5 at Colorado State with a 4 p.m. kickoff on USA Network.

The Cowboys’ home opener is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. Additional home games include Hawai’i on Sept. 26, Northern Illinois on Oct. 17, Air Force on Oct. 23, New Mexico on Nov. 20 and UConn on Nov. 28.

Road games include trips to Central Michigan on Sept. 19, North Dakota State on Oct. 3, San Jose State on Oct. 9, UNLV on Nov. 7 and UTEP on Nov. 14.