Cowboys, Pilots Set for Battle of Unbeatens Saturday in Laramie

LARAMIE — Wyoming closes its early three-game homestand Saturday night, hosting Portland in a matchup of undefeated teams inside the Arena-Auditorium. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the programs’ first meeting in Laramie since 1981.

The game will air on the Cowboy Sports Network, with TRN Media’s Erick Pauley and Jayson Klepper on the call across 26 affiliate stations, including 95.1 KYCS in Sweetwater County.

Wyoming enters at 3-0 after a 79-65 win over Austin Peay on Tuesday, marking the program’s best start since the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys are averaging 90 points per game and allowing 74 while shooting 48 percent from the field. UW is hitting 38 percent from deep and makes nine 3-pointers per contest, while holding opponents to 25 percent from behind the arc. The Cowboys also own a plus-9.7 rebounding margin and collect 45 boards per game.

Portland also comes in at 3-0 with wins over Willamette, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and UC Davis. The Pilots average 90 points and allow 73.3. They are shooting 48 percent overall, holding opponents to 36 percent and get to the free-throw line at a high rate with 26 made free throws per game on 73-percent shooting.

Wyoming is led by guards Damarion Dennis and Nasir “Naz” Meyer, who both average 14.7 points. Dennis is shooting 62 percent from the field and scored 20 points Tuesday. Meyer has hit 46 percent of his 3-point attempts. Uriyah Rojas adds 13 points per game and went for 22 against Austin Peay, knocking down six threes. He is 8-of-10 from deep this season, ranking among the nation’s best. Khaden Bennett adds 12 points and five rebounds per game and is tied for second on the team with 10 assists.

Portland’s freshman Joel Foxwell leads the Pilots with 17.7 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and six assists. Mikah Ballew averages 14.7 points and is shooting 47 percent from three. Cameron Williams adds 12.7 points and six rebounds per game.

Wyoming holds a 2-1 series lead. Portland won the most recent matchup, an 81-70 home victory on Dec. 1, 2023.

The Cowboys remain home after Saturday’s matchup, hosting Portland again for a 7 p.m. start on the Mountain West Network.