Cowboys Prepare to Face CSU in the 116th Border War

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys are set to renew one of the oldest rivalries in college football this Friday when they take on the Colorado State Rams in the 116th edition of the “Border War” in Fort Collins, Colorado. With the 125th anniversary of the first meeting between the two teams, this matchup brings added significance to the already heated rivalry. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. For Sublette County, you can listen to the game on KFZE 104.3 FM.

Wyoming heads into this game with a 2-3 record in the Mountain West Conference (2-7 overall), while Colorado State (6-3 overall, 4-0 MW) is currently on a hot streak, positioning themselves for a potential spot in the Mountain West championship game. The Rams are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017, with their latest victory over Nevada showcasing both an effective run game and a defensive improvement.

With a win, Wyoming could spoil the Rams chances at a Mountain West Championship as CSU and Bosie State are the only two MW schools who haven’t lost a conference game.

One of the time-honored traditions tied to the Border War is the annual Bronze Boot Run, where members of the University of Wyoming ROTC will deliver the game ball to the state line on Highway 287. Representatives from both schools, including Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado State athletic director John Weber, will participate in a ceremony at the state border.

Wyoming’s redshirt freshman quarterback, Kaden Anderson, is coming off a breakout performance, throwing for a career-high 342 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 49-45 victory over New Mexico. His performance earned him both Mountain West Freshman of the Week and Manning Award Star of the Week honors. Anderson’s key targets include wide receiver Jaylen Sargent, who notched a career-high 186 receiving yards against the Lobos, and running backs Harrison Waylee and Jamari Ferrell, who continue to anchor Wyoming’s ground game.

The Cowboys will also rely on their standout linebacker, Shae Suiaunoa, who was recently named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. Suiaunoa’s strong tackling and presence in the backfield make him a crucial part of Wyoming’s defensive game plan against the Rams.

As Wyoming aims to secure the Bronze Boot for the 32nd time since the trophy’s inception, the team hopes to leverage its explosive offensive display from two weeks ago to overcome Colorado State’s strengthened defense. This Border War clash is not only a chance for bragging rights but also an opportunity for Wyoming to build momentum as the season nears its end.