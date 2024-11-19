Cowboys Prepare to Host No. 12 Boise State in Senior Day Clash

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys face a significant test this Saturday as they host the No. 12-ranked Boise State Broncos in their final matchup at War Memorial Stadium this year. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Before the contest, Wyoming will honor its seniors, celebrating a group that has helped the Cowboys to four bowl games during their careers.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen to the game on KFZE 104.3 FM.

Coming off a tough 24-10 loss to Colorado State in the 116th “Border War,” the Cowboys aim to bounce back against the Mountain West Conference leaders. Wyoming’s slow start against the Rams, where they managed only 81 total yards in the first half, proved costly. Although the defense steadied in the third quarter, the Cowboys couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

Standouts from the loss included linebacker Connor Shay, who recorded a career-high 12 tackles, and running back Jamari Ferrell, whose 62-yard rush was the longest of his career. Wide receiver Jaylen Sargent continued his strong form, tallying 45 yards on three receptions, following a 186-yard performance the previous week against New Mexico.

Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West) enters the game as a College Football Playoff contender, riding the strength of Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty leads the nation in rushing with 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per carry. Last week, the Broncos overcame a slow start of their own, rallying from a 14-0 deficit to defeat San Jose State 42-21.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen complements Boise’s potent ground attack, having thrown for 1,803 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Senior wideout Cameron Camper leads the team with 665 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Boise State excels at pressuring opposing quarterbacks, ranking second in the nation with 41 sacks, led by Jayden Virgin-Morgan and Ahmed Hassanein.

Wyoming’s defense, which ranks fifth nationally in third-down efficiency, will be tasked with slowing Jeanty and forcing the Broncos into difficult situations. Meanwhile, the Cowboy offense will need to find consistency after being held to 237 yards against Colorado State. Running back Jamari Ferrell and wide receiver Jaylen Sargent will look to build on their recent success, while the offensive line must contend with Boise State’s relentless pass rush.

On special teams, kicker John Hoyland continues to be a bright spot for the Cowboys, adding to his school-record 68 career field goals with a 49-yarder against Colorado State.

Wyoming’s all-time record against ranked opponents stands at 13-65, with the Cowboys’ last ranked win coming against Fresno State in 2022. However, the Pokes have proven they can topple Boise State before. In 2016, Wyoming upset the then-No. 13 Broncos 30-28 in Laramie.

With senior pride on the line and a chance to end Boise State’s undefeated conference season, Saturday’s game promises to be a memorable chapter in Wyoming football history.