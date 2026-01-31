Cowboys, Rams Set for Border War Clash in Laramie

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys will host longtime rival Colorado State on Saturday night when the two meet in the first Border War basketball matchup of the season, an 7:30 p.m. tip inside the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming will wear its State Pride jerseys for the White Out game, with fans encouraged to wear white, and the contest will be televised on FS1.

The game will be broadcast live on the radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley on the call and Kevin McKinney on Color. In Sweetwater County, fans can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Wyoming enters the rivalry game with a 12-9 overall record and a 3-7 mark in Mountain West play after falling on the road at Utah State on Wednesday. The Cowboys are averaging 78.8 points per game this season and allowing 73.2, while leading the conference with 37.4 rebounds per contest and 12.5 offensive rebounds per game. Wyoming has struggled offensively of late, shooting 38 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range over its last five games, going 1-4 in that stretch.

Colorado State comes to Laramie with matching 12-9 overall and 3-7 conference records following a road loss at San Diego State on Wednesday. The Rams average 76.5 points per game and allow 71 per night, while shooting 49 percent from the field. Colorado State is among the nation’s top three-point shooting teams, averaging 10.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 40 percent from behind the arc, a mark that ranks fifth nationally.

Leland Walker leads Wyoming in scoring at 15.5 points per game and adds a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. He is followed by Nasir (Naz) Meyer, who averages 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing time with an injury. Khaden Bennett contributes 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and ranks among the conference leaders in free-throw shooting at over 85 percent. Colorado State is led offensively by Kyle Jorgensen at 12.9 points per game, with Brandon Rechsteiner and Josh Pascarelli also averaging 11.9 points apiece. Carey Booth adds 10.6 points and a team-high six rebounds per game.

Saturday’s meeting will be the 245th in the Border War series, which dates back to 1911. Wyoming leads the all-time series 139-105 and owns an 81-41 record against the Rams in Laramie, though Colorado State has won three straight meetings. Following the Border War, the Cowboys will return to the road Tuesday to face Mountain West leader San Diego State in a 9 p.m. MT contest on CBS Sports Network.