Cowboys Return Home to Face UNLV on Tuesday Night

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys open their 2026 home slate Tuesday night, hosting UNLV in an 8 p.m. Mountain West Conference matchup inside the Arena-Auditorium.

The game is the only meeting between the two programs this season and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Fans in Sweetwater County can listen on KUGR 104.9 FM as part of the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley on play-by-play and Kevin McKinney providing color commentary.

Wyoming enters the contest with a 10-4 overall record and a 1-2 mark in conference play following a road loss at New Mexico. The Cowboys are averaging 83.1 points per game, which ranks third in the Mountain West, while allowing 71.8. Wyoming is shooting 47.3 percent from the field and leads the conference with 38.8 rebounds per game.

UNLV arrives in Laramie at 7-6 overall and 2-0 in league play after defeating Air Force on Saturday. The Runnin’ Rebels average 80.7 points per game and allow 75.7. UNLV shoots 46 percent from the field and is holding opponents to 42.7 percent, while also posting 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game.

Leland Walker leads Wyoming at 13.6 points per game and also tops the team in assists. Naz Meyer is averaging 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting better than 51 percent from the field. Khaden Bennett adds 9.6 points per contest and is second on the team in rebounding.

UNLV is led by Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who averages 16.9 points per game and has made a team-high 27 three-pointers. Kimani Hamilton is scoring 12.6 points per game, while Tyrin Jones and Issac Williamson also average double figures.

UNLV holds a 47-21 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1966. Wyoming is 16-14 against the Runnin’ Rebels in games played in Laramie.

The Cowboys will return to the road after Tuesday’s contest, traveling to Nevada for an 8 p.m. MT game Saturday on the Mountain West Network.