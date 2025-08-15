Cowboys Scrimmage Under the Lights at Community Night

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys took the field for a nearly two-hour scrimmage Thursday night during Community Night at War Memorial Stadium, giving fans an early look at the team ahead of its Aug. 28 season opener at Akron.

The event drew a strong crowd of fans wearing brown and gold. The scrimmage featured both offensive and defensive highlights, including a deep touchdown connection between sophomore receiver Bricen Brantley and quarterback Landon Sims, as well as a blocked punt by Brantley.

Fans also had the opportunity to see the ongoing renovations to the west side of War Memorial Stadium, which include improved seating with wider rows, upgraded concessions, restrooms and lighting, as well as the addition of WYO Sports Ranch Club and loge seating. The press box and media areas are also being updated.

Wyoming’s season opener at Akron is scheduled for a 5 p.m. Mountain Time kickoff on ESPN+. It will be the Cowboys’ first game in Ohio since visiting Bowling Green in 2011.