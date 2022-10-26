Cowboys Seek to Extend Win Streak Against Hawaii

HAWAII — The Wyoming Cowboys will make their longest road trip of the season this week as they fly to Honolulu, Hawai’i to face the Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West Conference match-up on Saturday. It will be the first time since 2018 that Wyoming has played a road game against Hawai’i.

Wyoming will enter the game with a 5-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Mountain West Conference. Hawai’i is 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the Mountain West. The Cowboys are coming off two consecutive wins at New Mexico (27-14) and at home against Utah State (28-14). The Rainbow Warriors last two games saw them defeat Nevada (31-16) at home and lose at Colorado State (13-17).

Wyoming’s offense had its best game of the season in the Cowboys 28-14 win over Utah State.

The offense generated 529 yards of total offense, including 330 rushing yards and 199 passing. Both the total yards and the rushing yards were season highs.

It was the first time this season that UW’s offense had generated over 400 yards of total offense and the first time it had generated over 200 yards rushing.

The game will kick off Saturday night at 10 pm, Mountain Time from the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on the UH campus.