Cowboys Set for Road Contest Against No. 20 Texas Tech

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys travel to No. 20 Texas Tech on Sunday for a matchup inside United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT on ESPN+. Wyoming will also face former head coach Jeff Linder, who now serves as an assistant coach for the Red Raiders.

The game will air on the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network with TRN Media’s Erick Pauley on the call. In Sweetwater County, the broadcast can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Wyoming enters the matchup with a 6-1 overall record. The Cowboys average 87 points per game and allow 68.9. UW is shooting 47 percent from the field while holding opponents to 38.9 percent, the best mark in the Mountain West. The Pokes make 9.1 3-pointers per game and are limiting opponents to 23.6 percent from deep, which ranks first in the Mountain West and fifth nationally. Wyoming also collects 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking first in the conference and among the top 25 nationally.

Texas Tech comes in at 5-2 and ranked No. 20 in the nation. The Red Raiders average 82.1 points per game and give up 71.4. They shoot 43 percent from the field, and opponents also shoot 44 percent. Known for their perimeter shooting, the Red Raiders make 11.3 3-pointers per game. Texas Tech averages 40.3 rebounds and just 10.7 turnovers per contest.

Wyoming is led by Leland Walker, who averages 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Khaden Bennett adds 10.7 points per game and leads the Cowboys with 5.7 rebounds. Nasir (Naz) Meyer contributes 10.7 points off the bench, along with 3.7 rebounds and nearly three assists. Damarion Dennis averages 10.1 points per game and is shooting 53 percent from the field.

Texas Tech is led by JT Toppin, one of the nation’s top performers, who averages 21.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Christian Anderson adds 18.6 points and more than seven assists. Donovan Atwell is among the nation’s top 3-point shooters with 27 made threes at a 46 percent clip.

Sunday marks the 14th meeting between Wyoming and Texas Tech and the second straight season the programs have faced each other. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 7-6 but hold a 3-4 record in Lubbock.

Wyoming returns home for a Saturday afternoon contest against Dartmouth. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.