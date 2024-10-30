Cowboys Set for Showdown Against New Mexico in Long-Standing Rivalry

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys are set for an afternoon showdown against the New Mexico Lobos this Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. The game, marking the 77th meeting in a rivalry that dates back to 1930, will be broadcast on truTV and streamed on MAX.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game in Sweetwater and Sublette County. In Sweetwater County, you can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM.

Sam Scott emerged as a rushing powerhouse last week in the Cowboys 27-25 loss to Utah State last week, breaking the century mark for the first time in his career with 115 yards on 11 carries, including two career-long runs (43 and 39 yards). Freshman Chris Durr Jr. also showcased his skills, hauling in nine receptions for 83 yards, marking the highest single-game reception total for Wyoming in conference play since 2009.

Wyoming’s defense remains a force, especially on third downs, where the Cowboys lead the Mountain West with a lockdown 27.7% conversion rate for opponents. Tyce Westland was instrumental against Utah State with a career-high eight tackles, while defensive end DeVonne Harris recorded his first sack of the season, further bolstering a defense that has been particularly stingy in the third quarter, allowing opponents just 36 yards per game over the past month.

Quarterback Kaden Anderson had a breakout game, setting career highs with 182 passing yards and 25 rushing yards. The Cowboys’ offense reached new heights against Utah State, racking up a season-best 470 total yards, with 276 of those coming on the ground. Special teams also shined, as kicker John Hoyland went 4-for-4 on field goals, adding to his Wyoming record with 67 career field goals.

The New Mexico Lobos, currently 3-5, are coming off a tough 17-6 loss to Colorado State, where their offense, ranked 10th nationally in total yards, stumbled with four turnovers. Sophomore quarterback Devon Dampier is a dual threat, having thrown for 2,079 yards and rushing for 538 more. He leads a Lobos offense that averages 33.5 points per game. However, New Mexico’s defense, which ranks 131st in the FBS, has struggled, allowing nearly 40 points per game.

Wyoming leads the all-time series 40-36 and has won the last two meetings.