Cowboys Shoot Past Fresno State Behind 15 3-Pointers

LARAMIE — Wyoming knocked down 15 3-pointers and shot 64 percent from the field in the second half to defeat Fresno State 92-82 on Tuesday night inside the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys finished 54 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc while dishing out 21 assists with nine turnovers. Wyoming improved to 12 home wins on the season.

“Good to back in the win column,” Wyoming coach Sundance Wicks said. “I tip my cap to Fresno State that is a good team and they beat good teams. It was a big win for us and I’m proud of our guys to get leads, lose leads and get the lead back and that is basketball these days. We hit enough shots to do what we needed to do, and 21 assists and nine turnovers is outstanding, and we were good on the offensive glass. The second half we got better defending the paint.”

The Cowboys’ 15 3-pointers were their most since making 17 at home against Fresno State on Jan. 28, 2025. Fresno State shot 52 percent from the field and went 7 of 15 from 3-point range. Wyoming held a 32-29 rebounding edge and turned 12 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points.

Wyoming placed five players in double figures for the first time since the Dartmouth game. Nasir Meyer led the way with 22 points for his fourth 20-point performance of the season. Damarion Dennis and Khaden Bennett each scored 17 points, with Bennett adding eight rebounds and five assists. Uriyah Rojas scored 11 points and made three of four from deep. Leland Walker added 10 points and four assists, and Kiani Saxon chipped in a season-high seven points on three-of-four shooting.

Wyoming used early 3-pointers from Meyer and Dennis to take a 6-1 lead, but Fresno State answered with an 8-0 run to move ahead 9-6. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 23-15 midway through the first half before the Cowboys responded.

Wyoming made four of five shots, including a pair of 3-pointers from Walker, to cut the deficit to 28-25. Rojas tied the game at 28 with another 3-pointer with less than seven minutes remaining in the half.

After Fresno State pushed its lead to four on multiple occasions, Adam Harakow tied the game at 40 with a drive to the basket in the final minute. Wyoming closed the half on a 6-0 run, capped by a layup from Meyer, to take a 42-40 lead into the break. The Cowboys made eight 3-pointers in the first half, while Fresno State scored 24 points in the paint.

Meyer opened the second half with five straight points as Wyoming built a 47-42 lead. Bennett’s 3-pointer gave the Cowboys a 57-51 advantage, and Rojas followed with another triple during a stretch of four consecutive Wyoming 3s that pushed the lead to 66-58.

Fresno State cut the deficit to 66-63 with under 10 minutes left, but Bennett responded with a 3-pointer and a transition dunk to spark a 5-0 burst and extend the lead to 73-65. Wyoming stretched the margin to nine points twice in the final six minutes.

Meyer’s 3-pointer with under a minute remaining marked the Cowboys’ 15th of the game and sealed the victory.

Wilson Jacques led Fresno State with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and DeShawn Gory added 17 points.

Wyoming will travel for a two-game swing beginning Saturday at Grand Canyon with a 6 p.m. tip on the Mountain West Network.