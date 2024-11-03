Cowboys Take Down Lobos in Saturday Afternoon Shootout, 49-45

ALBUQUERQUE — The Wyoming Cowboys powered their way to a 49-45 victory over the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday afternoon in a high-octane contest at University Stadium. The Cowboys amassed a season-high 604 yards, marking their most in a game since 2021. After a back-and-forth battle, Wyoming scored the final 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure the road win.

Running back Harrison Waylee led the Cowboys’ ground attack in his season debut, posting 170 rushing yards — his fifth 100-yard game for Wyoming. Quarterback Kaden Anderson, making his first career start, had a breakout performance with 342 passing yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing. Wide receiver Jaylen Sargent set a personal best with 186 receiving yards, cementing a career day for the Cowboys’ offense.

The Cowboys performed well in the ground game, racking up 262 rushing yards but this was not as impressive as New Mexico’s 412 rushing yards with two 200-yard rushers. The Cowboys outgained the Lobos 342-164 through the air. Wyoming also tallied 30 first downs, marking the first time they’ve reached that threshold since 2013.

For New Mexico, quarterback Devon Dampier impressed with 207 rushing yards, while running back Eli Sanders added another 205 on the ground. The Lobos managed a total of 576 yards but couldn’t stop the Cowboys’ late surge.

Wyoming kicker John Hoyland etched his name in the record books with seven points on the day, surpassing Cooper Rothe to become Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer with 346 career points.

On defense, Isaac White anchored Wyoming with eight tackles, surpassing 200 career tackles. Connor Shay and Shae Suiaunoa contributed six tackles each, while nickel Wrook Brown picked off a pass for a touchdown, marking his first career score and the Cowboys’ first pick-six since last season. Brown now has six career interceptions and three this year.

The Cowboys, now poised for a bye, will next face Colorado State in the annual Border War on Nov. 15.