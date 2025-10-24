Cowboys to Host Colorado State in 117th Border War, Debut “Cowboys & Coal” Jerseys

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys will host rival Colorado State for the 117th edition of the Border War on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. inside War Memorial Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network, with Dave Ryan and Adam Breneman on the call.

The matchup will mark the final Border War between the two programs as Mountain West Conference members before the rivalry continues as a nonconference series beginning next season. Fans are encouraged to wear black for the occasion, as Wyoming will debut its new Cowboys & Coal uniforms honoring the state’s rich coal mining history.

Fans can watch Saturday’s Border War live on CBS Sports Network or listen on the 26-station Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley handling play-by-play, Kevin McKinney providing analysis, and Erick Pauley reporting from the sideline. In Sweetwater County, you can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

Honoring Wyoming’s Mining Heritage

Wyoming Athletics partnered with the Wyoming Mining Association to design the special Adidas Adizero Electric uniforms. The black-and-white jerseys feature a coal print along the lower portion and on the pants, representing Wyoming’s leadership in coal production. The uniform includes a white script “Wyoming” across the chest, charcoal gray outlines, and an ultra-flat black helmet with a white Steamboat logo and stripe.

Uniformed miners will lead the Cowboys onto the field, and current and former members of the mining industry will be recognized throughout the game. The “Coal Country Village” inside the Pepsi Pregame Zone will showcase authentic mining equipment and memorabilia prior to kickoff.

Fans can purchase Cowboys & Coal gear at the Brown and Gold Outlet locations in Laramie and Cheyenne, and a limited number of custom helmets will be auctioned online.

Staff Change Ahead of the Rivalry

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel announced that wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight has been promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Jay Johnson, who will remain on staff as an offensive analyst.

The move follows Wyoming’s 24-21 loss at Air Force last weekend, where the Cowboys outgained the Falcons 409-363 but were undone by two fourth-quarter interceptions. Wyoming currently ranks 115th nationally in scoring, averaging just 19.8 points per game.

“It came down to mistakes in the fourth quarter,” Sawvel said after the Air Force loss. “A turnover that kept us from getting seven or at least three, a bad interception that gave them three, and then defensively we didn’t play as well in the second half as we did in the first half. We had a couple of critical situations where we could have gotten off the field and didn’t get that done. All of us share in that.”

Key Cowboys

Running backs Terron Kellman and Samuel “Tote” Harris have paced Wyoming’s offense this season. Kellman rushed for two touchdowns at Air Force and leads the team with four rushing scores. Harris, a freshman, added 83 rushing yards and four catches for 42 yards in that game and leads the Cowboys with 398 rushing yards this season.

Quarterback Kaden Anderson completed 23 of 29 passes (79.3%) for 211 yards at Air Force, the best single-game completion rate by a Cowboy since 2023. Wide receiver Jaylen Sargent caught five passes for 65 yards, while Michael Fitzgerald II scored his second touchdown in as many weeks.

Defensively, Tyce Westland stood out with a career-high 14 tackles, including 10 solo stops, the most by a Wyoming defensive lineman since 2012. He added two tackles for loss and now shares the team lead in that category (5.5) with nose tackle Ben Florentine. Defensive end Chisom Ifeanyi also recorded a strip sack, his second of the year and 14th of his career.

About Colorado State

Colorado State (2-5 overall) enters Saturday’s matchup coming off a 31-19 home loss to Hawai‘i. Quarterback Jackson Brousseau has completed 61.6% of his passes for 741 yards and six touchdowns without an interception since taking over as starter. Running backs Jalen Dupree, Lloyd Avant and Justin Marshall have combined for 949 rushing yards, while wide receiver Armani Winfield leads CSU with 19 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Rams allow 27.0 points and 409.7 yards per game. Sophomore linebacker Owen Long leads the nation in tackles, averaging 13.3 per game.

Colorado State leads the all-time series 60-51-5, though Wyoming holds a 31-26 edge since the Bronze Boot trophy was introduced in 1968. The Cowboys also lead 46-33 in the 78 consecutive annual meetings since 1946.