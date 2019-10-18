Cowboys to Host New Mexico in 95th Homecoming Game on Saturday

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2 overall, 1-1 MW) will host New Mexico (2-4, 0-2 MW) for Homecoming inside War Memorial Stadium this Saturday at 1 pm MT. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Gold Rush” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing gold. The goal is to have the entire stadium blanketed in gold.

The contest will be available on television on AT&T SportsNet with Drew Goodman on the call and Sed Bonner on color. The game will be broadcast on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at Noon this Saturday.

About The Cowboys

Wyoming Hosts its 95th Homecoming Game This Week

This week’s game versus New Mexico will mark the 95th Homecoming game in University of Wyoming history, and the 70th Homecoming game to be played in War Memorial Stadium. Last season on Oct. 20, 2018, Wyoming lost to Utah State, 24-16, on Homecoming Day.

UW’s Overall Record in Homecoming Games 46-45-3 (.505)

46-45-3 (.505) UW’s Homecoming Record in War Memorial 41-26-2 (.609)

Pokes Rushing Game Find Success Against Nation’s Top Unit

The Wyoming Cowboy offense, which ranks No. 17 in the nation at 235.0 yards per game rushed for 157 yards at San Diego State, The Aztecs came into the game leading the nation in run defense at 52.0 yards per game, As Wyoming rushed for 105 over the nation’s top unit average.

Big Plays Back-To-Back

Sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay closed the first quarter with a 26-yard rush. It was the longest rushing play allowed by SDSU this season. The first play of the second quarter was a 45-yard completion from Chambers to Gunner Gentry. That was the third longest pass play given up this season by SDSU, so Wyoming recorded two of the top four plays given up by SDSU this season on back-to-back plays.

Offensive Line Showing Depth

The Wyoming offensive line was shorthanded on Saturday at San Diego State. Without Logan Harris, the Pokes lost Eric Abojei in the first half. For the game, Wyoming used right different offensive lineman with Blayne Baker, Frank Crum and Latrell Bible seeing time. That group helped lead a 10-play, 79 yard drive to help give Wyoming a lead with just under seven minutes remaining. The offensive line ranks fourth nationally allowing only 3.5 tackles for loss per game.

Defense Solid

The Wyoming defense was solid in the first half against San Diego State holding them to under 100 yards of total offense. For the game, Wyoming allowed only 329 yards of total offense the second fewest this season after allowing only 303 to Idaho. The Pokes recorded six tackles for loss in the game, but did not record a sack for the first time this season.

Offense Showing Balance

The Wyoming Cowboy offense features tremendous balance. The Pokes have four rushers this season that average over 50 yards per game for the season. Trey Smith who is out with an injury is fourth on the team averaging 56.8 yards per game. Quarterback Sean Chambers is Wyoming’s top rusher at 71.7 yards per game, followed by Xazavian Valladay (59.6) and Titus Swen at 58.2 yards. Wyoming also has nine different players who have caught a ball this season.

Youngsters Are A Plenty for Pokes

The Wyoming Cowboys had 28 underclassmen (sophomore or younger) play in the contest against San Diego. 11 of those players started the contest with seven of those on offense and four on defense. That accounts for 50 percent of the starters and 54 percent of the roster that saw action against the Aztecs.

About New Mexico

The Lobos head to Laramie with a 2-4 overall record and a 0-2 mark in Mountain West play after falling to Colorado State by a score of 35-21 at home last Friday evening. New Mexico has lost three-straight contests and owns wins over Sam Houston State and New Mexico State.

New Mexico is allowing 38.8 points per game, while scoring 26.7 per night. New Mexico averages 425.3 yards of total offense per game rushing for 219.5 yards per game and passing for 205.8. The Lobos allow 519.8 yards of total offense per game with the opposition throwing for 391.7 per game and rush for 128.2.

The Lobos offense is paced by running back Ahmari Davis, as he rushes for 91.4 yards per game with four touchdowns. Fellow running back Bryson Carroll adds 77.8 yards per game for the season. Quarterback Tevaka Tuioti averages 165 yards passing with fellow quarterback Sherrion Jones throwing for 71.4 yards per game. Wide receiver Marcus Williams has 14 catches for 248 yards on the season to lead the team.

Linebacker Alex Hart leads the team with 41 total tackles. He also has 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the season. Safety Jerrick Reed II is second on the team with 34 tackles. He also owns New Mexico’s only interception of the season. Linebacker Jacobi Hearn leads the team with seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

Lobo kicker Alex Shelley is 7-of-8 in field goals this season with a long of 52 yards. He is 5-of-5 in kicks of 40 yards or more this season. Punter Tyson Dyer adds 47.1 yards per punt this season.