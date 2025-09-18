Cowboys Travel to Face Deion Sanders and Colorado

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys will hit the road for the second straight week when they face Colorado on Saturday night at Folsom Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN in the first meeting between the two programs since 2009.

You can listen to the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM.

The Cowboys (2-1) are coming off a 31-6 home loss to No. 20 Utah, where the defense kept the Utes to three points in the first half before the visitors pulled away late.

“Give credit to Utah. They have a good football team, and they outplayed us tonight,” Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel said following Saturday’s game. “I thought our effort was tremendous. I thought we played very hard. But there’s a lot of things from an execution standpoint that we need to improve on. I think we have a chance to be pretty good, but we have a lot of things we need to get better at.”

True freshman running back Samuel “Tote” Harris was recognized for his performance against Utah, earning Old Trapper Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors. Harris rushed for a career-high 68 yards, including a 28-yard carry, and added three receptions for 37 yards. He finished with 105 all-purpose yards.

Linebacker Evan Eller and safety Andrew Johnson both recorded 12 tackles against Utah, tying for the team lead. Eller now has 257 career tackles, while Johnson set a career-high with nine solo stops. Nose tackle Ben Florentine added another sack, giving him three on the season and at least one in four consecutive games dating back to 2024.

The Cowboys are seeking their third straight road win, which would be their longest streak since spanning the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Colorado (1-2, 0-1 Big 12), coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, dropped a 36-20 decision at Houston last week. The Buffaloes opened the season with a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech before defeating Delaware 31-7.

CU averages 334.3 yards of total offense per game while allowing 430.0. Quarterbacks Ryan Staub and Kaidon Salter have split time under center. Staub has thrown for 362 yards and three touchdowns, while Salter has passed for 261 yards, rushed for 67, and totaled three touchdowns. Running back Simeon Price leads the ground attack with 135 yards, and receiver Dekalon Taylor tops the team with 10 catches for 106 yards and two scores.

Tawfiq Byard leads the Colorado defense with 19 tackles, and Reginald Hughes follows with 18.