Cowboys Travel to Fresno State for Saturday Night Matchup

LARAMIE — Wyoming returns to the road Saturday for an 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time kickoff at Fresno State, marking the Cowboys’ first trip to Bulldog Stadium since 2022.

The game will air on FS1, with Trent Rush handling play-by-play and Petros Papadakis providing analysis. The Cowboy Sports Network will also carry the broadcast on 26 stations statewide. Keith Kelley will call the action, with Kevin McKinney on color and Jarred Anderson reporting from the sidelines. In Sweetwater County, the game can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Wyoming nose tackle Ben Florentine has been selected as one of 79 nominees for the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the top FBS player who began his career as a walk-on. Florentine, a native of Anaheim, California, joined UW in 2021 without athletic financial aid. He has appeared in 34 career games and has started 20 straight dating back to last season. Florentine has recorded 63 career tackles, including a career-high 26 this season, and leads Wyoming with five sacks and six tackles for loss. He also has a blocked field goal this year and became the first interior defensive lineman in the program’s Mountain West era to record a sack in four consecutive games.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game. He owns 67 career receptions for 916 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, he has 11 catches for 110 yards and a score after missing time due to injury.

Linebacker Ethan Stuhlsatz posted 10 tackles at San Diego State, his most as a Cowboy and his highest total since recording 12 at Lindenwood against Illinois State. It marked the second-most tackles by a UW linebacker this season; Evan Eller had 12 against Utah.

Defensive tackle Tegen Seeds saw extended action at San Diego State and made the most of it, grabbing his first-career interception in the first half. It was the first pick by a Wyoming interior lineman since Cole Godbout tallied one against Fresno State in 2023.

Cornerback Tyrese Boss has started all nine games of his redshirt freshman season and has 36 tackles. He is tied for the team lead with five pass breakups, along with fellow corner Dainsus Miller. Boss recorded two breakups last week at SDSU. Wyoming’s defense enters the week with nine interceptions—already surpassing last year’s total—and 32 pass breakups after finishing with 34 a season ago.

Linebacker Brayden Johnson leads the Cowboys with 53 tackles, followed by Eller with 49. Stuhlsatz and Enock Sibomana have combined for 54 stops, with the linebacker unit responsible for more than a quarter of Wyoming’s total tackles this season.

Punter Bart Edmiston averaged 50.5 yards per punt at San Diego State, including a long of 59 yards and one punt downed inside the 20. He has earned a spot on the Ray’s Eight List in back-to-back weeks from the Ray Guy Award committee, which honors the nation’s top punter. Edmiston is averaging 46 yards per punt this season.

Saturday’s game marks Wyoming’s first stretch of back-to-back road contests this season and its first visit to Fresno State since 2022. The Cowboys play three road games in November, with their lone home date coming Nov. 22 against Nevada.

Wide receiver Michael Fitzgerald II has nine catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns this season. He recorded three grabs for a season-high 46 yards at San Diego State and has a reception in five straight games, with touchdowns in three of the last five.

Fresno State enters the matchup following a 30–7 win at Boise State on Nov. 1, snapping the Broncos’ 16-game home winning streak. Rayshon Luke ran for 88 yards, and Bryson Donelson, Brandon Ramirez and Elijah Gilliam each added rushing touchdowns as the Bulldogs piled up 189 yards on the ground. Quarterback Carson Conklin went 10-for-21 for 35 yards with no turnovers. Starter E.J. Warner was benched after seven games, having thrown 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Defensively, Fresno State is allowing 21.8 points per game—tied for 41st nationally—and only 300.9 total yards, ranking 16th in the FBS. Finn Claypool ranks fourth in the Mountain West with 5.5 sacks, and nickel back Simeon Harris leads the team with three interceptions. Linebacker K’vion Thunderbird has two.

Fresno State leads the all-time series 9–6. Wyoming won the last meeting 24–19 in Laramie in 2023. The Cowboys’ most recent road win in the series came in 2014, a 45–17 victory in which Brian Hill set the Mountain West record with 387 all-purpose yards.