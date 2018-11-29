Cowboys Wrestling Team Hits the Road For Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS – The 21st-ranked Wyoming wrestling team will hit the mats this weekend as it travels to Las Vegas to compete in the stacked Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

The tournament is set to begin on Friday and wrap up Saturday. Wrestling will start at 10 a.m. both days, with the finals and placing matches scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tough Competition

Year in and year out, the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational features one of the toughest college tournament fields in the country, and it appears to be the same this year as 30-plus teams are on the bill this season, including: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Missouri, No. 9 Cornell, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 12 Nebraska, No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 18 Northern Iowa and No. 25 Rutgers.

Additionally, nearly half of the 200 ranked wrestlers in the country will be in the field this weekend, according to Intermat.

Three Pokes have received pre-seeds for the CKLV Invite this weekend, the tournament announced on Wednesday. Branson Ashworth earns the No. 2 seed at 165 to lead the Cowboys, followed by Bridges who was seeded No. 6 at 133. At 125, Cole Verner earns the No. 11 pre-seed.

The Cowboys will be making the fifth trip to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational under Mark Branch this weekend. Led by strong performances by seniors Bryce Meredith and Archie Colgan, Wyoming finished ninth as a team last year at the CKLV Invite, following an eighth-place finish the year prior. Branch led the Cowboys to a ninth-place team finish in 2012 and third place in 2011.

Fans can stream all of the action this weekend live on FloWrestling. Live scoring will be available on Flo Arena. Fans can also follow live updates on Twitter at @WyoWrestle.

Tournament Schedule

Friday, Nov. 30:

10 a.m. – Round 1 Pig Tail Championship, Round 2 of (32) Championship, Round 3 Consolation of (32), Round 4 Championship of (16), Consolation 1st of (16) Round 5 Consolation 2nd of (16)

7 p.m. – Round 6 Championship Quarter Finals & Consolation Round 1st of (8)

Saturday, Dec. 1

10 a.m. – Round 7 Consolation 2nd of (8)

11 a.m. – Round 8 Championship Semi-Finals, Round 9 Consolation Semi Finals, Consolation Finals 5th & 6th, 7th & 8th Places

4 p.m. – Championship Finals 1st & 2nd, 3rd & 4th Places