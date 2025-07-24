Cowgirl Basketball and Tennis Teams Earn National Academic Recognition

LARAMIE — Two University of Wyoming women’s athletic programs have earned national recognition for their academic achievements during the 2024-25 school year.

The Cowgirl basketball team was ranked No. 15 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Honor Roll, marking the program’s third appearance in the rankings over the past four academic years. Wyoming compiled a team GPA of 3.69, improving from last year’s No. 16 ranking.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 highlights college programs across all divisions that maintain the highest combined GPAs among student-athletes for the full season. This year marked the 30th edition of the honor roll. Eight Cowgirls were named to the Mountain West All-Academic Team, and four earned spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

“The WBCA is pleased to recognize those women’s basketball programs that have committed themselves to excellence on the court and in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “The teams we honor this year strive to achieve all-around success and we commend their efforts. Congratulations!”

Meanwhile, the Cowgirl tennis team was honored as an ITA All-Academic Team for the 13th time under Head Coach Dean Clower. The team posted a 3.54 GPA for the academic year. Programs must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA to qualify for the team award.

In addition, four Cowgirl tennis student-athletes—Serina Abriola, Eugenia Ceinos, Anastasiia Kochelaevskaia and Ruby Young—were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. Individuals must hold a GPA of 3.5 or higher to earn the distinction.

Both teams’ continued academic success highlights the University of Wyoming’s commitment to excellence in athletics and academics.