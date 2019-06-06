Cowgirl Basketball Announces Mountain West Schedule for 2019-20 Season

LARAMIE — The Mountain West conference offices have released the 2019-20 conference schedule for all 11 teams, and first-year head coach Gerald Mattinson’s squad will kick its Mountain West schedule off in early December.

For the fourth season in a row, the Cowgirls will start league play on the road, as they will take a quick road trip to Air Force on Dec. 4 and New Mexico on Dec. 7. Then, after a three-and-a-half week break from conference foes, the Cowgirls have a two-game home stand against defending MW champion Boise State on Jan. 1 and “Border War” foe Colorado State on Jan. 4.

The Cowgirls will travel to the Pacific time zone for a pair of games against San Diego State on Jan. 8 and UNLV on Jan. 11, before hosting Nevada on Jan. 15. After a road game against Fresno State on Jan. 18, the Cowgirls host the Aztecs on Jan. 22. Wyoming the wraps up its January slate at Utah State on the 29th.

Wyoming hosts San José State on Feb. 1, before making the return trip to Boise State for a Feb. 5 showdown. The New Mexico Lobos will make the trip to Laramie for a Feb. 8 game, and then the Cowgirls will have a week to prep for their next game as they face CSU in Fort Collins on Feb. 15. Three of Wyoming’s final four games are in the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium as Utah State (Feb. 19), Air Force (Feb. 22) and Fresno State (Feb. 27) will all travel to 7,220 feet. The exception is Wyoming’s road game against Nevada on Feb. 24.

The Mountain West Tournament will be held in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Thomas & Mack Center. The first round will be held on March 1, with the quarterfinals on March 2, the semifinals on March 3 and the championship game on March 4.