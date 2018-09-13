Cowgirl Soccer Faces Road Challenge against Southern Utah

LARAMIE– The Wyoming soccer team will close out its non-conference schedule on the road this week. UW will face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Friday afternoon. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT in Cedar City, Utah.



Cowgirls Head into Final Non-Conference Game as 4-1-2

The Cowgirls are 4-1-2 on the season after a 1-0 victory over Iowa on Sunday afternoon. It was the first win over a Big 10 opponent in program history. They currently sit in a tie for second in the Mountain West standings.

Freshman Adalyn Vergara had a team high three shots for UW, while fellow freshman Sekoya Romero had two shots with one on goal.



Senior Taylor Burton and fellow defenders Alyssa Murray and Savannah Warner each logged all 90 minutes. Junior Cristina Salazar had a career high seven saves in 90 minutes of action. The Hawkeyes outshot the Cowgirls 14-9 and had the 3-1 advantage on the corner kicks.

Senior Annika Clayton currently leads the team with two goals along with 19 shots and nine of them on goal. Seven other Cowgirls have recorded one goal in six games while six different Cowgirls have assists.

Salazar has played all six games in net, has 21 saves and a 0.85 goals against average.



Offense Averages 14.3 Shots

The Cowgirl offense is averaging 14.3 shots compared 12.0 by its opponents. They have a 47.0 shots on goal percentage. UW ranks second in the MW with 100 shots and fourth in goals (9) and in points (24) through five games.

Wyoming currently holds the longest non-conference home unbeaten streak in the country among D-I programs. The Cowgirls last loss at home against a non-conference opponent came on Sept. 22, 2013, to Idaho State in double overtime.

The Cowgirls are 13-0-3 during the streak.



Maintaining Focus

“This week our goal will be to maintain our focus on getting a good result on the road,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “So far the team has stuck together well, and we must stay together in our final match before conference play.

“Southern Utah looks to be a tough team at home this season. With our conference schedule featuring some good games on the road this final non-conference match will definitely prepare us for the road ahead.”



Southern Utah is 1-6-0

Southern Utah is 1-6-0 headed in to Friday’s match. Last time out, they dropped a 1-0 contest against Omaha. Their lone win came against MW foe UNLV.

The Thunderbirds went 5-13 overall and 4-6 in the Big Sky a season ago. MaKenzie Lawrence returns after leading the team in scoring with five goals last year. Brianna Sims will help anchor the midfield after earning Big Sky Honorable Mention honors.

Southern Utah is coached by Fred Thompson who is in his second season with the program.

This will be only the second meeting between the two schools. Wyoming has won the only meeting. The two teams met August 25, 2017. The Cowgirls won 3-1 in Laramie.



For Updates and Live Stats

For Friday’s match, live stats and video will be available at GoWyo.com. Follow @wyo_soccer on twitter for updates throughout the game.