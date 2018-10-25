Cowgirl Swimming and Diving Move to 4-0 in Dual Action

LARAMIE– The Cowgirl swimming and diving team recorded its fourth dual win of the season with a 168.5-131.5 victory over the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night. This victory was the Cowgirls fifth straight win over CSU.



Cowgirls Win 11 of 16 Events

The Cowgirls put together another strong performance by winning 11 of the 16 events and recording a tie for first in one other event for a total of 12 first place finishes. Junior Daniela Luna Rocha had a great night for the Cowgirls as she notched two race victories on the night.

Her first victory came in the 1000 freestyle as she finished with a season-best time of 10:21.50 finishing almost eight seconds ahead of her next competitor. Luna Rocha’s second win of the night came in the 500 freestyle where she finished with another season-best time of 5:02.84.



Wyoming would also be boosted by a solid showing from senior Samantha Burke during the meet. Burke earned two first place finishes with her first coming in the 100 backstroke where she tied for first with CSU’s Toni Thomas touching the wall at 56.52.

Her next first place performance came in the 200 IM as she reached the wall with a season best time of 2:07:47. Burke would also earn a second place in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.96.



Comments from Coach Denniston

“The meet today went really well and there were a lot of close races,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “Standouts were Daniella (Luna Rocha) in the 500 and 1,000 freestyle, Erin (Eccleston) who had a comeback in the 200 butterfly.

“Samantha (Burke) raced one of the best swimmers in the backstroke and ended up with a tie in the 100, second in the 200 backstroke and dominated in the 200 IM. In diving, CeeJay Harris and Peyton GrandPre both made zone cuts which is a big deal.

“The hard team earned a hard fought win which they are all proud of. Overall, it was a great day.”



UW Takes First in Both 1-Meter and 3-Meter Diving

In the diving events, the Cowgirls would be led by the duo of CeeJay Harris and Peyton GrandPre. Harris would have a great night as she would took first place in both boards earning a score of 277.43 in the 1-meter event and a score of 299.55 in the 3-meter event.

GrandPre would be right behind Harris taking third in the 1-meter event with a score of 247.80. She would move up one spot in the 3-meter event taking second place with a score of 284.40.

Both would post zone qualifying standards in the 3-meter, while Harris would in the 1-meter



Up Next

The Cowgirls will now have to refocus as they along with the Cowboys will take on the Denver Pioneers on Saturday afternoon. The meet is set to start at 12 pm MT. at the El Pomar Natatorium in Denver.

Follow @wyo_swimdive for updates and live stats.