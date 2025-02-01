Cowgirls fall 156-106, Cowboys lose 178-84 to Big 12’s Utah

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming swimming and diving team was swept in a dual meet against Utah on Friday at the Green River High School Aquatic Center.

The Cowgirls lost 156-106, and the Cowboys fell 178-84 to the Utes. Despite the losses, Wyoming put together a strong performance against the Big 12 opponent in front of a home crowd during a community outreach event.

“Just the number of fans that were here cheering on people they had swam in high school with or they knew on the team, that energy was a lot of fun, and I think we saw it in the results,” Wyoming head coach Dave Denniston said. “There were a lot of fast swims today and a lot of first-place finishes by Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls.”

Wyoming’s first-place finishers

  • Macey Hansen – Women’s 1,000-yard freestyle (10:09.43).
  • Tara Joyce – Women’s 200-yard freestyle (1:50.00). Joyce also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (50.21), behind Utah’s Erin Palmer (49.98).
  • Ellie Fritscher – Women’s 200-yard butterfly (2:03.79).
  • Brynlee Busskohl – Women’s 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.81). Busskohl also placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.93), finishing behind Palmer (1:00.40).
  • Griff Orloff – Men’s 200-yard breaststroke (2:01.82).
  • Gavin Smith – Men’s 100-yard butterfly (47.63).
  • Men’s 400-yard medley relay – Collin Davis, Drew Ravegum, Smith and Luke O’Connor (3:16.88).

“Overall, a great meet,” Denniston said. “We saw what we wanted to out of this meet in terms of some really good speed and we’re set up well to get into the conference season.”

