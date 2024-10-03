Cowgirls Forfeit Volleyball Match as Controversy Over Trans Athlete Swells

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys have made the contentious decision to forfeit their upcoming volleyball match against San Jose State, becoming the third team this season to do so. The forfeiture, which follows similar actions by Boise State and Southern Utah, is part of a growing debate over San Jose State’s transgender athlete, Blaire Fleming. Concerns over fairness and safety have led to heated discussions across collegiate sports, with Wyoming ultimately choosing to withdraw from the match, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

“After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University,” Wyoming’s Assistant Athletic Director Nick Seeman said Tuesday, saying the match would be recorded as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming, in line with Mountain West Conference policies.

According to Wyofile, the Cowgirls played San Jose State twice in 2022 while Flaming was an active player on the team, losing both matches. Those games took place without controversy. Wyofile also notes a claim made in a lawsuit filed against the NCAA that Fleming can spike a volleyball at an estimated 80 mph. According to the article, this would put Fleming’s alleged speed amongst world record holders as the women’s record is for 70 mph and the men’s record is 84 mph.

This move has sparked reactions on both sides of the issue, highlighting the ongoing tension surrounding transgender athletes’ participation in collegiate sports. Wyofile cited comments by Wyoming Equality and others in both criticizing and supporting the decision. Meanwhile, political leaders, including Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, have voiced their support for UW’s stand on maintaining what they see as integrity in women’s sports.

“I am in full support of the decision by @Wyoathletics to forgo playing its volleyball match against San Jose State,” Gordon posted on X. “It’s important to stand for integrity and fairness in female athletics.”

Wyoming’s delegation in Washington, D.C. have also weighed in on the situation, commenting on the need to protect the integrity of women’s sports. Sen. John Barrasso said the Cowgirls made the right decision in refusing to play San Jose State.

“Our female athletes deserve a safe, level playing field. Men should not play on women’s sports teams,” Barrasso posted on X.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she is working to protect Title IX and women’s sports, joining other politicians on X in applauding the decision.

Rock Springs Volleyball Coach Wendy Bider also weighed in on the controversy, expressing her support for Wyoming’s decision in a statement provided to TRN Media.

“I have very strong feelings about a man playing volleyball with women,” Bider began. Drawing from over 30 years of experience coaching, as well as playing in various women’s and co-ed leagues, Bider highlighted her concerns about safety and fairness.

“The only time I have felt afraid or actually been hurt from an attack (spike) was from a male. I have also been on the receiving end of a male jump serve, and it’s a different level of speed and velocity,” she said. Bider emphasized the physical differences between male and female athletes, noting the differences in net height and athleticism, and described the advantages she sees men having in the sport. “Men’s verticals are higher, able to lift more weight, and overall athleticism is much higher.”

Bider concluded by commending Boise State, the University of Wyoming, and other institutions for protecting women’s sports.

“I would not want my daughter or my high school team playing against someone that would potentially take them out,” she said. “I applaud Boise State, University of Wyoming, and other institutions for protecting their young ladies and setting a standard that women should have their own identity and feel safe in practice, on the road, and competing against other young ladies.”

TRN Media also contacted Green River High School and Western Wyoming Community College but each refrained from commenting on the matter.

TRN Media News Director David Martin contributed to this article.