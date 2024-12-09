Cowgirls Make History with Back-to-Back NIVC Great 8 Appearances

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team continues to etch its name in the history books, securing consecutive bids to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Great Eight for the first time in program history. With victories over Idaho State and Utah Valley, the Cowgirls advance and will face Arizona on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona.

Wyoming opened its postseason run Thursday night with a commanding four-set win over Idaho State, 25-14, 25-20, 19-25, and 25-21. A balanced offensive effort saw four Cowgirls register double-digit kills. Emma Winter led the way with 12, followed by Sarah Holcomb and Claire Wagstaff with 11 apiece. Paige Lauterwasser added 10, while Kayla Mazzocca contributed eight kills, hitting a team-best .533.

Kasia Partyka orchestrated the offense with 45 assists, while Sierra Grizzle anchored the back row with 15 digs and two service aces. The Cowgirls dominated three of the four sets, posting a .228 hitting percentage compared to Idaho State’s .157. The victory secured Wyoming’s spot in Friday’s Super 16 matchup against Utah Valley.

The following night, the Cowgirls showed grit and resilience in a dramatic five-set thriller over Utah Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, and 15-12. After dropping two of the first three sets, Wyoming rallied in the fourth, overcoming an early deficit and closing the set on a 4-1 run to force a decisive fifth frame.

Wyoming stormed to a 12-5 lead in the final set before Utah Valley mounted a comeback, trimming the Cowgirls’ lead to 13-12. However, back-to-back points sealed the match and sent Wyoming to the Great 8 for the second consecutive season.

Winter again led the offense with 15 kills and recorded her first career double-double with 15 digs. Holcomb added 14 kills and a match-high nine blocks, while Lauterwasser tallied 14 kills and 11 digs for her own double-double. Partyka delivered a season-high 54 assists, marking her second 50-plus assist performance of the season.

The Cowgirls will now turn their attention to the Arizona Wildcats in the Great 8 on Wednesday. A win would advance Wyoming to the Fab Four, where they would face the winner of Arkansas State and Northern Colorado the following evening.