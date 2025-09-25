Cowgirls Open Mountain West Play at Home Against Rival CSU

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowgirls begin Mountain West play with a pair of home matches this week. Wyoming hosts Colorado State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Border War before closing the week Saturday with a 1 p.m. matchup against Air Force.

Wyoming (4-7) is coming off a 1-2 showing at home last week at the UniWyo Invite. The Cowgirls dropped a pair of five-set matches to Long Beach State and Idaho State before sweeping Portland to finish the tournament.

Skylar Erickson recorded a career-high 25 digs twice during the week against Long Beach State and Idaho State. Erickson ranks fourth in the conference in digs per set with 3.73. Addy Cook led the Cowgirls in kills in all three matches, averaging 3.15 per set during the invite.

Cook is one of three Wyoming attackers with at least 95 kills this season. She has 101, second on the team behind Paige Lauterwasser with 109. Sarah Holcomb has 95 kills, leads the Cowgirls with a .290 hitting percentage in 2025, and ranks sixth in the Mountain West with 1.22 blocks per set.

Defensively, Wyoming ranks third in the league in digs per set at 14.66 and fourth in blocks per set at 2.32. Offensively, the Cowgirls are fifth in both kills (12.56) and assists (11.63) per set in nonconference play.

Colorado State (1-2 on the road) won its most recent road match, defeating Colorado in four sets. The Rams are led by Maria Brun with 108 kills and Eve Wilson with 107. CSU ranks second in the Mountain West in team hitting percentage at .240 and in opponent hitting percentage at .161. The Rams also average 2.73 blocks per set, second in the conference. Kekua Richards leads the league with 1.58 blocks per set, while Erin Debiec’s 8.75 assists per set rank fourth. Thursday will mark the 99th meeting in the Border War series.

Air Force is led by two of the Mountain West’s top hitters. Ashley Bible ranks second in the conference with 3.44 kills per set, while Alysa Walker ranks third at 3.43. Bible and Mia Loyd also rank third and fourth, respectively, in points per set. Loyd leads the Mountain West in assists with 10.21 per set and is third in service aces.

As a team, the Falcons lead the conference in both assists (12.21) and kills (13.11) per set. After starting the 2025 season with seven consecutive wins, Air Force has dropped four of its last five matches.