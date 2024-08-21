Cowgirls Ready for Crucial Week After Defensive Stand in Season Opener

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls are gearing up for a challenging week on the soccer pitch, with a pair of crucial matches on the horizon. Wyoming, which holds a 0-0-1 record after a scoreless draw against Washington in their season opener, will face Colorado on Thursday at Prentup Field before hosting South Dakota State in their home opener Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex.

The Cowgirls have shown impressive defensive resilience, having not conceded a goal in 180 minutes of play, including an exhibition match against No. 3 BYU. Much of the defensive credit goes to goalkeeper Haley Bartel, though head coach Josh Purdum emphasized the collective effort of all 11 players on the field.

“We are going to take [the Washington] shutout as a barometer for where we need to be defensively,” Purdum said. “We know we can compete defensively. We are organized, and we are doing a good job with our individual responsibilities.”

Despite firing 15 shots against Washington, Wyoming struggled to find the back of the net. Purdum acknowledged the need to capitalize on scoring opportunities moving forward.

“We need to continue to create chances, and as we are creating chances, we need to make sure they’re finding the back of the net,” Purdum added. “It’s hard to score goals, and against a quality opponent that’s not always going to happen. We created some good chances [at Washington] that we’ll be able to look back on and think, ‘We can score on that in the future.'”

The Cowgirls’ upcoming opponent, Colorado, enters the matchup with a 1-1-0 record, having defeated Marquette 3-0 before falling to No. 8 North Carolina in a 3-2 battle. The Buffaloes have a potent attack, with five different players finding the net this season. Goalkeeper Jordan Nytes has recorded 13 saves across two games, with a goals-against average of 1.5.

On Sunday, Wyoming will face South Dakota State, which also boasts an NCAA Tournament appearance from last season. The Jackrabbits are 1-1-0, with a loss to Kansas and a 2-0 victory over Northern Colorado. Wyoming and South Dakota State have only met once before, with the Cowgirls winning 4-0 in Laramie back in 2005.

Adding to Wyoming’s early-season accolades, freshman Hadley Linder was named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week. Linder played a pivotal role in the Cowgirls’ draw against Washington, logging 73 minutes and recording two shots, one on target.

Following this week’s matches, Wyoming will hit the road again, traveling to Northern Colorado for a September 5th clash at Jackson Stadium.