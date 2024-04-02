Cowgirls Season Ended by Minnesota Gophers in WNIT Great 8

Apr 01, 2024; Laramie, WY, USA; WNIT; Wyoming Cowgirls guard Emily Mellema (2) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the WNIT at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls lost to the Golden Gophers 65-54. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE – The Minnesota Golden Gophers secured a late victory as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ 2023-24 season concluded with a 65-54 defeat Monday night in the Great 8 round of the WNIT. Minnesota outscored UW 25-14 in the fourth quarter.

Both teams exhibited robust defensive play at the start, but Minnesota’s ability to dominate the offensive boards gave them a 7-4 lead at the first media timeout. Despite a McKinley Dickerson three-point play tying the game at 7-7, the Golden Gophers led 17-7 after the first quarter, capitalizing on turnovers and missed shots by UW.

In the second quarter, the Cowgirls faced continued offensive struggles until Allyson Fertig’s six consecutive points narrowed the deficit to six. Despite efforts like Maren McKenna’s 3-pointer, the Golden Gophers maintained a 29-24 lead at halftime.

Wyoming initiated the third quarter with a slow start but managed to seize the lead, 40-34, before Minnesota tied the game at 40-40. The teams traded scores, ending the quarter with a tie.

The fourth quarter witnessed a back-and-forth battle, with Minnesota eventually securing a 65-54 victory. Fertig, with 20 points and 11 rebounds, led UW, while Dickerson contributed nine points and Malene Pedersen added seven.

Wyoming shot under 40% from the floor and made only 4-of-19 from 3-point range, while Minnesota shot 41.4% overall and made 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Golden Gophers capitalized on free throws and rebounding to secure the win.

UW concludes the 2023-24 campaign with an 18-15 overall record.