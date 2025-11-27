Cowgirls’ Season Ends at Mountain West Championships

26 Nov, 2025: The Mountain West Conference Women’s volleyball championship takes place at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos)

LAS VEGAS — The Wyoming Cowgirls’ season came to an end Wednesday night at the Mountain West Volleyball Championships as the third-seeded Cowgirls were swept by No. 6 seed San Diego State. Set scores were 25-21, 25-20 and 25-19.

The Aztecs controlled the match from start to finish, scoring the first three points and never trailing. Wyoming did not hold a lead in either the first or third sets. The Cowgirls hit .216 in the loss, while San Diego State hit .294.

Wyoming out-blocked SDSU 8-2 and recorded one more service ace, 5-4. However, the league’s top digs team was outdug 50-39 and finished with 15 fewer kills than the Aztecs. San Diego State also committed one fewer service error.

Sarah Holcomb led the Cowgirls on both sides of the net in her final match in the Brown & Gold. Holcomb was the only Cowgirl to reach double-digit kills, tallying 11 while hitting .455. She also recorded a match-high five total blocks. The senior ends her career ranked fourth in program history in career hitting percentage and sixth with 538 career blocks.

Addy Cook and Jordan Sandy added six and five kills, respectively, and each recorded three blocks. Paige Lauterwasser and Emma Winter contributed four kills apiece, while Lauterwasser finished with 11 digs.

Skylar Erickson led Wyoming with 13 digs and finishes her career with 1,048, placing her seventh on the program’s all-time digs list. Lily LaFlesch recorded a team-high three service aces, while Erickson and Sandy each added one.

At setter, Sara Quigley paced Wyoming with 13 assists and added four digs and a kill. Maddy Stucky recorded 10 assists and four digs. Erickson added five assists.

UW finishes the 2025 season with a 17-13 overall record.