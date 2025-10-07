Coy Butch Gail (September 10, 1964 – October 1, 2025)

Coy Butch Gail, a resident of Green River, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the age of 61. Born on Thursday, September 10, 1964, in Cody, Coy was the cherished son of Floyd “Butch” Gail and Trudy Decker.

Coy spent a lifetime dedicated to his craft as a butcher. For 45 years, he brought skill and camaraderie to his work at Cody Meat and Albertsons. His passion for the art of butchering was fueled by his love for tradition and craftsmanship. Beyond his career, Coy held a deep love for fishing, woodworking, listening to music, and caring for cats.

He is survived by his devoted parents, Floyd and Trudy Gail, of Cody. Coy’s legacy continues through his son, Zachary Gail, and wife Misty of Rock Springs; three daughters, Samantha Gail Sanchez and husband Alberto of Lewisville, North Carolina, Rheanna Norton and husband Ray of Rock Springs, and Brittney Stafford and husband Cody of Rock Springs. He also leaves behind a brother, Vernel Gail, and wife Penny of Powell; along with five cherished grandchildren: Evan, Payden, Oakley, Huxley, and Hayzen; two nieces, Maddison and Trisha; and one nephew, Cory.

Coy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Coy and Freda Gail; his beloved son, Nicholas Gail; former wife, Tammy Gail.

He attended schools in Cody, where he cultivated a lifelong passion for learning and engaging with his community. Coy’s dedication to his work and interests was matched only by his love for his family and his enduring spirit.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life to honor Coy at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the Eden Valley Community Center, located at 4017 N US Highway 191, Farson, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901, in Coy’s memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Coy Butch Gail will be remembered for his kind heart, steady hands, and the love he shared with all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.