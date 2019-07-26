Coyote Creek Ends Lunch Service; But Fine Dining Still Awaits You Six Nights a Week

ROCK SPRINGS — Coyote Creek Steakhouse and Saloon has long been a favorite of Sweetwater County residents for both lunch and dinner.

After some careful consideration, general manager Ray Marini has decided to focus on developing and expanding the restaurant’s menu for evening dining only. So after 15 years, today will be the last day that Coyote Creek serves lunch.

A wonderful dining experience with great food and a warm, friendly atmosphere will still be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday at 404 N Street.

Marini said that about three weeks ago the restaurant switched to prime rib from a company that supplies all of Wolfgang Puck’s restaurants, The French Laundry in California, and several New York City restaurants.

Since then he’s seen business increase in the evenings, which is part of the reason he’d like to focus more on the dinner menu. He also said he plans to develop new menu items to include more beef and fish options.

Check out the current menu here, then make plans to enjoy an evening out at Coyote Creek Steakhouse and Saloon in Rock Springs.