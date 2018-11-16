Craft Fair in Green River: Hosted by Golden Hour Senior Center

Golden Hour Senior Center is hosting a holiday craft fair.
The fair will include holiday and home goods along with a bake sale booth!
November 30th – 4 PM to 7 PM
December 1st – 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Raffle tickets will be available for $1 /Ticket or $5 /6 Tickets
5 Raffle ticket winners will be chosen every hour!!!
Raffle tickets sales will go to benefit Golden Hour Senior Center.
*Must be present to win. Winners will be announced and listed on the TV in the dining room.
