Craft Fair in Green River: Hosted by Golden Hour Senior Center

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
45
Views

Golden Hour Senior Center is hosting a holiday craft fair.

The fair will include holiday and home goods along with a bake sale booth!

 Click HERE to View a List of Vendors

November 30th – 4 PM to 7 PM
December 1st – 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Golden Hour Senior Center
550 Uinta Dr. in Green River

Raffle tickets will be available for $1 /Ticket or $5 /6 Tickets

5 Raffle ticket winners will be chosen every hour!!!

Raffle tickets sales will go to benefit Golden Hour Senior Center.

*Must be present to win. Winners will be announced and listed on the TV in the dining room. 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR