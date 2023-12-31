Craig Bohl and the Pokes Win the 2023 Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys sent Craig Bohl off with one final bowl game win over the Toledo Rockets in the Arizona Bowl. Kicker John Hoyland walked the game off with time expiring with his third field goal of the game to propel the Pokes past the Rockets 16-15.

Including the game-winning kick, Hoyland went a perfect 3-3 on his field goals and was nominated the Arizona Bowl MVP. When giving his post-game speech with Barstool Sports, Hoyland shouted out some of his teammates including Quarterback Andrew Peasley saying, “I love all these guys man.”

Head Coach Craig Bohl also spoke after the game and gave a shout-out to all the Wyoming fans in attendance.

With this win, Wyoming finished the season with nine wins, the first time ever with Craig Bohl. The Pokes also finished the year undefeated at home going 7-0. Bohl’s final season was also the first time the Cowboys have been to three bowl games in a row.