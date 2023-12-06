Craig Bohl Announces His Retirement

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl announced his retirement as the leader of the Wyoming Cowboys on Wednesday. Bohl’s departure will mark the conclusion of his 10-year tenure at the helm, the longest of any head football coach in the school’s history. He will guide the Cowboys through their upcoming appearance in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson, Ariz.

Bohl bids farewell to Wyoming Football after a sustained period of unprecedented success, having more bowl victories (3) and appearances (6) than any other coach in school history. His legacy includes six winning seasons, the second-highest in Wyoming coaching history, and a notable contribution to the development of NFL players, establishing a historic high for the program.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Being the head football coach of the Wyoming Cowboys has been a privilege,” said Bohl. “I felt like now was the time for me step away and entrust the program to new leadership. I want to thank all the young men who have worn the Brown and Gold over the past 10 years for their dedication and for their passion in representing this football program, this university and this state. Many thanks to all the assistant coaches and staff who have helped build Wyoming football into a consistently winning program over this past decade.”

“We couldn’t have had the success we’ve had at Wyoming without the support of Athletics Director Tom Burman,” said Bohl. “I can’t thank Tom enough for giving me the opportunity to serve as head coach of a Cowboy Football program that I have been proud to lead and that will always have a special place in my heart. Tom has been a great friend and a great partner in developing Cowboy Football into the program we have today.”

“To the Wyoming fans, I know I speak for our players and our coaches in saying you’ve made War Memorial Stadium a special place on game days,” Bohl continued. “Thank you for all your support through the years.”

“Personally, I also want to thank Gene Taylor (former North Dakota State Athletics Director) for giving me my first opportunity to be a head coach 21 years ago,” said Bohl. ” Also, thanks to all the coaches who I’ve worked with throughout the years. And finally, to the man whose mentorship has meant so much to me in my career — first as a player and then as an assistant coach and as a head coach — my former head coach at Nebraska Tom Osborne.”

“There’s one more ballgame before I ride off as an old Cowboy. Let’s Ride for the Brand one more time and get a win in Tucson. Go Pokes,” Bohl finished.

“Coach Bohl has been an outstanding ambassador for UW Athletics and has been a great mentor to our student-athletes,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “When I hired Craig as head coach, we both said our goal was to return Cowboy Football to a place of relevance in the Mountain West Conference and to be a consistently winning program. With Coach’s leadership, our football program has accomplished that.”

“Craig has reflected the character of the state of Wyoming, and the football program he’s built is representative of the blue-collar nature of the people of Wyoming,” Burman continued. “I am very thankful for all that Coach Bohl has accomplished and represented during his time as our head coach. I wish him, his wife Leia, and his family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

Among the highlights of Bohl’s tenure are a record six bowl game appearances, three bowl victories (with one potential win in the upcoming Arizona Bowl), six winning seasons, and the development of the most NFL players in the program’s history. Notable achievements also include a 7-0 undefeated home record in the 2023 season, victories against Top 25 ranked teams, and the setting of a single-season attendance record.

Bohl’s coaching career, spanning 164-92 (.641) overall, includes leading North Dakota State to three consecutive NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Championships and contributing to Nebraska’s National Championships as an assistant coach. Recognized for his coaching success, Bohl served as the President of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) for the 2022 college football season and held positions on the AFCA Board of Trustees and the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee.