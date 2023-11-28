Craig Elwood Robins (April 3, 1948 – November 25, 2023)

Craig Elwood Robins was, is and always will be a Wyoming boy! He never had a horse, never lived on a ranch, but loved everything about growing up in Wyoming and returning there to raise his own family. He was born on April 3, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to LaPrele Memmott and Elwood C. Robins.

Growing up in a house full of music helped Craig develop a lifelong passion of singing, playing the piano, the trombone and receiving a music scholarship to Brigham Young University. Music continued to bless his life as he played in many church and community musical organizations.

He enjoyed his career working with his father at Robins Insurance agency, where he built a reputation for integrity and fairness. He received many top agency rewards at a national level. He was also awarded with amazing trips across the world, which he was able to enjoy with his wife.

On Jan. 29, 1971, Craig married the lovely Norma Jean Madsen in the Oakland, California temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This was the best day of his life and led to his pride and joy—his four children. An important part of their story was their faith in the Lord. It kept them centered and gave them strength throughout the many different stages of their lives together.

As the father of three sons and a daughter, Craig was never absent from an athletic event, a recital, an academic achievement or any other event that was important to his children. Later in life, he passed that support on to each of his 12 grandchildren, whom he loved and adored.

Faith and service were always a priority in Craig’s life. At age 19, he served a two-year mission for his church in Uruguay, developing a deep love for the Spanish language, the culture and most of all the people.

After his retirement, Craig and Norma Jean served several missions together. They loved ministering to the wonderful people of El Salvador and Belize; they later enjoyed serving a 2-year mission for the Hispanic Initiative of the Salt Lake City South Mission.

Craig died peacefully holding his wife’s hand Saturday morning, November 25, 2023, after patiently enduring an 8-year diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia.

Craig is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, his four children Bryan (Christina) Robins, Darren Robins, Brandon (Stacey) Robins and Alayne (Trevor) Smith and his grandchildren: Luke, Sam, Evie, Taylor, Ava, Brody, Jake, Tanner, Chase, Addy, Megan, Jillian, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Craig will always be remembered for his faith, sense of humor, his quick wit, and fun personality.

A service will be held on Dec. 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 12310 New Hampton Dr. Tomball, TX 77377. The family will be available to greet friends in the church gym after the service, where refreshments will be served.

A burial service will be held on Dec. 9, 2023 at 12 p.m., at the Fairview City Cemetery in Fairview, UT.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, you please do a kind deed in Craig’s memory.