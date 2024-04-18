Craig Morgan and Restless Road Take to the Stage at Wyoming’s Big Show Aug. 2

ROCK SPRINGS – Aug. 2 will be a night to remember at Wyoming’s Big Show as a classic country star will pair with a new trio of young artists.

Restless Road will open the evening concert, with Craig Morgan taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music’s best-loved artists, Morgan has amassed more than 1.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, thrilling massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.” Craig just released his newest project “Enlisted,” a six-song collection of reimagined hits and brand-new songs featuring collaborations with Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Gary LeVox, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

Craig received one of country music’s highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent 17 years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve, enlisting in the Army Reserve in 2023 and continuing his military career as a warrant officer. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America’s military personnel and has made more than 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

Craig just wrapped his popular “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home, headlining run, which played thirteen theater and auditorium dates. “God, Family, Country,” Craig’s gripping new memoir, released last fall in partnership with Blackstone Publishing. He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

Praised by publications like People, Taste of Country, Billboard, and more, Restless Road’s powerhouse harmonies and soul-baring lyrics have accumulated over 227 million streams and amassed a following of over 4 million on their social media platforms. As NBC’s Today Show host Hoda Kotb put said, “That harmony … you feel it in your soul.”

For the past 10 years, Restless Road has been honing their craft, nurturing their songwriting skills, and perfecting their signature harmonies. In 2019, the trio we know now, Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols came back together with a sense of refreshed energy.

The trio released their self-titled debut EP in 2020, as well as a string of singles including “Bar Friends,” “Sundown Somewhere,” and their No. 1 hit on Sirius XM’s The Highway, “Growing Old with You.” The success of the track and a performance on ABC’s The Bachelor catapulted the trio into a new level of stardom. With the trio’s “captivating melody and lyrics” (American Songwriter), the trio has been featured by Billboard, CMT, EXTRA, The Today Show, and more and was recently named as one of Opry’s Next Stage Artists and Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch. 2022 proved to be a successful year on the touring front as they embarked on both Kane Brown’s US & international Drunk or Dreaming Tour and US Blessed & Free Tour as well as their own sold-out headline Bar Friends Tour. The band has also toured with Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

Restless Road released their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Last Rodeo’ Oct. 20, 2023, followed by their 2024 Last Rodeo Headline Tour. With all signs indicating Restless Road as a contender for best new vocal group, its members continue to write, sing, and perform together as they take the next steps down country music’s long and winding road.

The Sweetwater Events Complex has one more concert announcement. For more information and a listing of all the entertainment and activities, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.