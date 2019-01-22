Crash Claims the Lives of Two Oklahoma Men Near Wamsutter

WAMSUTTER — A fatal crash occurred at milepost 172 on Interstate 80 Sunday morning just west of Wamsutter claiming the lives of two Tulsa, OK men.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 Sunday morning in response to a two-vehicle collision.

According to a statement from the WHP, a 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound lane. The Toyota collided head-on with a 2019 Freightliner Conventional.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 59-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma resident

Michael J. Bivens. The passenger has been identified as 22-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma

resident Brandon M. Bivens.

The driver and passenger were both wearing seatbelts but succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Freightliner Conventional was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

The passenger in the Freightliner was transported to the Memorial Hospital in

Rawlins, Wyoming.

The WHP reports states that the agency is investigating whether Bivens was driving too fast for road conditions as a contributing factor to the crash. The road conditions were slick with blowing snow at the time of the accident.

This is the eighth and ninth fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019 compared to three in 2018, two in 2017, and three in 2016 to date.