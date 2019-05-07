Crash East of Kemmerer Claims the Lives of Two Monday Afternoon

KEMMERER — The rash of highway fatalities in Wyoming this year continued yesterday afternoon just east of Kemmerer on US Highway 30.

The accident occurred at milepost 64 round 2:49 a.m. when Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision.

According to the report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2004 Volvo Conventional was traveling westbound on US 30 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right. The Volvo crossed into the eastbound lane colliding head-on with an eastbound 2017 Freightliner Conventional.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 63-year-old Portland, Oregon resident Volodymyr V. Boyko. Boyko was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 40-year-old Bessemer, Alabama resident Candi L. Guy. It was unknown if Guy was wearing her seatbelt due to damage from the crash. She succumbed to her injuries sustained on the crash at the scene.

The passenger in the Freightliner has been identified as 26-year-old Ludowici, Georgia resident Daniel C. Laster. Laster was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention or fatigue on the part of Boyko is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 59th and 60th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 27 in 2018, 34 in 2017, and 16 in 2016 to date.