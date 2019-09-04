Crash East of Rawlins Claims the Lives of Two Greeley Residents Monday Evening

RAWLINS — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 235 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming Monday evening claiming the lives of two Colorado residents.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene around 5 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident.

A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the left lane. The Chevrolet veered into the occupied right lane before being overcorrected back towards the left.

The vehicle crossed over the yellow line before the driver overcorrected the vehicle back into the travel lane. A short time later the driver overcorrected the vehicle back to the left and exited the roadway, overturning in the median.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 47-year-old Greeley, Colorado resident Steven C. Seelig. Seelig was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 86-year-old Greeley, Colorado resident Lois W. Seelig. She was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 108th and 109th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 75 in 2018, 103 in 2017, and 81 in 2016 to date.