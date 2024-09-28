Crash Halts I-80 Traffic Outside Green River Saturday Morning

GREEN RIVER – A semi crash Saturday morning blocked the two eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Green River tunnels backed up traffic but has since been cleared.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued an alert about the crash at 7:16 a.m., saying the crash took place near Mile Marker 88 and telling drivers to prepare for delays. The alert was canceled at 9:52 a.m.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle is parked near a semi crash outside the Green River tunnels on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes and backed traffic up. Courtesy photo by Stephanie Thompson.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, crews will work throughout the day to unload the truck’s cargo of Costco products but doesn’t anticipate further closures related to the crash. The truck was moved to the side of the road to open the eastbound lanes to travel. The main delay came from getting a heavy wrecker on the scene to move the truck. Troopers attempted to divert traffic to nearby highways as crews worked to move the truck.

The WHP said troopers are still investigating the crash but attribute the cause to either driver inattention or distraction. The truck veered off the lanes and into the cable barriers, where the driver then overcorrected and caused the truck to roll onto the driver’s side. The driver had minor injuries and refused transport to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The truck’s codriver was in the sleeper bunk during the crash and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.