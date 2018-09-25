Crash Near Cheyenne Claims 81st Life on Wyoming Highways in 2018

CHEYENNE — A crash near milepost 337 on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne claimed the live of a Georgia resident on Sunday morning.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area around 5:20 a.m. to investigate a one-vehicle rollover. A 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer driven by 60-year-old Dalton, Georgia resident Charles Mosteller was traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

Mosteller failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and entered into the

median of the highway. He attempted to correct the Freightliner back onto the

highway, but over-corrected causing the trailer to tip over onto the driver’s side.

The Freightliner slid on the driver’s side where it came to rest. Mosteller was wearing his seatbelt, but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

This is the 81st fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 109 in 2017, 89 in

2016, and 113 in 2015 to date.