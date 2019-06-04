Crash Near Laramie Claims the Life of Gillette Man Monday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred west of Laramie last night at milepost 29 on Wyoming 230 west of Laramie claiming the life of a Gillette man.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a commercial motor vehicle crash around 8:25 p.m.

A 2000 Kenworth tractor and trailer was traveling eastbound on Wyoming 230 west of Woods Landing when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve to the left. The Kenworth exited the right side of the roadway and traveled down a ravine before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as 36-year-old Gillette, Wyoming resident Juan Aguayo-Gonzalez. Aguayo-Gonzalez was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. This is the 67th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 40 in 2018, 46 in 2017, and 25 in 2016 to date.