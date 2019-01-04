Crash Near Wheatland Claims the Live of Washington Man

WHEATLAND — The first recorded fatality of 2019 on Wyoming highways occurred January 2nd when a fatal crash occurred at milepost 69 on Interstate 25 near Wheatland.

According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, around 10:21 a.m. troopers were dispatched to the location to investigated a two-vehicle collision

A 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Interstate 25 when the driver heard a

strange noise coming from the vehicle. The driver pulled to the emergency shoulder to

investigate the noise.

The front seat passenger who was the registered owner exited the vehicle. While the passenger was standing in front of the Toyota, a farm tractor hauling hay collided with the stopped vehicle in the emergency lane.

The farm tractor came to a stop partially blocking the northbound lanes of the interstate. The driver of the farm tractor backed up to clear the interstate and collided with the passenger of the Toyota.

The passenger of the Toyota who was struck by the farm tractor has been identified as

21-year-old Lacey, Washington resident John Steele. Steele succumbed to his injuries

at the scene of the crash.

The driver and other passengers in the Toyota were all restrained and did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the farm tractor was identified as a Wheatland resident and not injured.

This is the first fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019 compared to 0 in 2018, 0 in 2017,

and 0 in 2016 to date.

Criminal charges are to be determined depending on the outcome of the investigation.