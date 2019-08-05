Crash Near Wheatland Claims Two People as Death Toll Reaches 96 in 2019

WHEATLAND — On July 30, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 73 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland, Wyoming claiming the live of two people last Tuesday morning.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report in the area of a one-vehicle rollover around 7:49 a.m.

A 2003 Buick Century was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the vehicle drifted into the median and in between the north and south bridge decks of Interstate 25 at the Highway 34 interchange. The Buick overturned and came to a rest on Highway 34.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as 24-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Shane M. Moser. Moser was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Wheatland Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

The front seat passenger has been identified as 26-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Ashley B. Wall. Wall was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Wheatland Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The first passenger in the back has been identified as 45-year-old Lusk, Wyoming resident Andrea Garner. Garner was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The second passenger in the back has been identified as 35-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident David J. Cunningham. Cunningham was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 95th and 96th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 61 in 2018, 83 in 2017, and 53 in 2016 to date.