Crash on U.S. 191 Kills 1

ROCK SPRINGS – A head-on collision Jan. 4 left one person dead according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

According to Aaron Healy, the WHP public information officer for District 3, the WHP was dispatched to mile post 15.8 on U.S. 191 at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Troopers arrived at an incident where a Ford Ranger crashed head-on with a GMC Sierra. Healy said evidence showed the Ranger was traveling south on the highway when it crossed over the centerline and into the northbound lane and collided with the Sierra. The Ranger had two occupants, while the Sierra had three, with all occupants wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Ranger, identified as 65-year-old Allen R. Hull of Riverside, California, died at the scene. Other occupants, who were not named by Healy, were transported to the hospital. The WHP believes contributing factors leading to the crash include driver fatigue, inattention or a possible medical condition.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“(The WHP) would like to extend deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Hull and wish a speedy recovery to the others hospitalized,” Healy said in an email to SweetwaterNOW.