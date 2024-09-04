Crawford, Carey, and Yeager Clinch IMCA Track Championships at Sweetwater Speedway

** This article was edited to accurately represent Brian Carey’s placement in the final IMCA Sport Mod race of the season **

ROCK SPRINGS — The final races at Sweetwater Speedway saw intense competition as track championships were decided in three IMCA classes, with Jonathon Crawford, Brian Carey, and Bryson Yeager each claiming titles in their respective class.

IMCA Sport Compact

In the IMCA Sport Compact class, Jonathon Crawford from Rock Springs needed a stellar performance to secure his championship, and he delivered under pressure. Entering the night with a slim two-point lead, Crawford needed to finish at least three places ahead of Green River racer Cody Poll to clinch the title. Both drivers won their heat races, with Crawford starting the main event in sixth and Poll in ninth.

When the dust settled after 20 laps, Crawford had surged to the front, taking the checkered flag and securing the track championship. Poll, despite his efforts, finished fifth, landing Crawford the title by a narrow margin of two points.

IMCA Sport Mod

Brian Carey from Aztec, New Mexico dominated the IMCA Sport Mod class, capping off his season with a second-place finish in the final main event. His performance helped extend his lead in the standings to 24 points over second-place points finisher David Pitt from Rock Springs. Carey’s consistent performance throughout the season ensured that the championship was well within his grasp, and Saturday’s second-place finish behind Green River’s Josh Pate was the perfect exclamation point on his campaign.

IMCA Modified

In the IMCA Modified class, Bryson Yeager, a 19-year-old from Green River, became a back-to-back track champion. Yeager’s championship run was marked by consistent top finishes, and his performance on Saturday solidified his status as one of the stars in the class. With a 26-point lead over his nearest competitor, Yeager’s dominance was undeniable as he cruised to his second consecutive title.

A Farewell to a Local Legend

The night was also bittersweet as veteran racer Ron Swanson announced his retirement after more than four decades of racing at Sweetwater Speedway. Swanson, a Green River racer, began his racing career in 1980 and has been a fixture at the track ever since. He took one final victory lap during intermission, offering a tearful goodbye to his fans, friends, and family. Swanson plans to relocate to Wisconsin next year to be closer to his grandchildren, marking the end of an era at Sweetwater Speedway.

Ron Swanson #57 advancing through turn one. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

With the 2024 season in the books, fans can look forward to seeing if Crawford, Carey, and Yeager can defend their titles next year, as new challengers are sure to emerge at Sweetwater Speedway.