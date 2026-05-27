Credit Card Skimmer Found on Fuel Pump in Rock Springs

The front of a credit card skimmer recovered by the Rock Springs Police Department. Courtesy photo from the RSPD.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a credit card skimming device that was discovered on a diesel fuel pump at the Maverick on 1225 Foothill Blvd.

The RSPD said the device was removed and an investigation is ongoing. It is unknown how long the skimmer was installed and how many people it may have affected.

“A credit card skimmer is an illegal device placed over or inside a card reader that captures card information during legitimate transactions,” the RSPD said. “Criminals can then use the stolen information to make unauthorized purchases or create counterfeit cards.”

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The back of a credit card skimmer. Photo courtesy of the RSPD.

The police department encourages anyone who used a debit or credit card at a fuel pump in Rock Springs to monitor their bank statements for any suspicious activity. If any unauthorized transactions are found, contact your bank and report the activity to law enforcement.

The RSPD also encourages residents to take the following precautions when using fuel pumps or ATMS.

Inspect card readers for loose, damaged or unusual attachments

Use pumps closer to the store entrance

Utilize tap-to-pay or mobile payment if possible

Cover the keypad when entering your PIN

Regularly monitor bank and credit card activity

The RSPD was unable to be contacted for additional information at the time of publishing.