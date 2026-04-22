Crisis Averted: Wolves Regain Home Games

GREEN RIVER — Another round of schedule changes has reshaped the weekend slate for Sweetwater County softball, but this time it brings good news for Green River.

After initially appearing that the Lady Wolves would lose multiple home dates, Green River High School will now host its games this weekend at Veterans Park following updated logistics.

Green River athletic director Tony Beardsley confirmed the change in an email Tuesday.

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“As you may have heard, both Green River and Rock Springs had a change to their softball schedules for this weekend and Cheyenne South and Laramie will now travel here for games on Friday and Saturday,” Beardsley wrote. “Originally (yesterday), Rock Springs had stepped up to host all games as we were unsure if we could host here in Green River.”

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That uncertainty has since been resolved, allowing the Lady Wolves to reclaim their home field.

“Since that time, we have been able to work it out so Green River can host our home games!” Beardsley said. “This is very exciting for our players, coaches, and parents.”

Games will be played at Veterans Park in Green River, beginning Friday with a varsity doubleheader against Cheyenne South at 3:30 and 5 p.m. No junior varsity game will be played that day.

On Saturday, Green River hosts Laramie, starting with a junior varsity game at 10 a.m., followed by varsity contests at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The update comes after a series of weather-related adjustments earlier in the week that had temporarily moved all games to Rock Springs. The latest revision ensures Green River will retain its scheduled home contests while still accommodating travel concerns for visiting teams.

Rock Springs’ schedule remains adjusted separately, with both Sweetwater County programs continuing to navigate a season heavily impacted by spring weather.

TRN Media will livestream one game for each team this weekend. Coverage will include Rock Springs’ first varsity game against Laramie on Friday and Green River’s first varsity game against Laramie on Saturday.

Fans can watch the Rock Springs broadcast for free on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page, while Green River’s game will be streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page. Keith Trujillo will have the call for the Lady Tigers, and Jayson Klepper will call the action for the Lady Wolves.