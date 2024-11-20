Crowheart Energy Donates 5 Tons of Food to Food Bank

Employees from Crowheart Energy donated five tons of food to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County Wednesday morning.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Food Bank of Sweetwater County received a donation that will likely help county residents through the holiday season.

Crowheart Energy employees and contractors donated 10,000 pounds of food to the food bank in Rock Springs Wednesday morning, with assistance from Williams and Rocky Mountain Power Sports. Josh Maser of Crowheart Energy said Williams contributed money for food purchases while RMPS allowed them use of a trailer to transport the food. Crowheart employees from Rock Springs, Green River, Baggs, Rawlins and Denver were on hand to help deliver the food. Maser said the company is excited by how much the employees supported the initiative.

“We have a great group of people that donated,” Maser said.

This is Crowheart’s third year donating food to the food bank. According to Sherry Moreno, the intake and diaper bank clerk for the food bank, the company not only brings a lot of food, but a lot of different foods.

“These guys usually bring quite a variety, they bring everything,” she said.

Kathy Siler, director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, said the food bank has grown to depend on Crowheart’s donations as the food bank sees more families seeking food assistance. She said the food bank has had a 28% increase in the number of families served, with the food bank recording 617 seeking food in October 2024, while its recorded 502 families during October 2023.

“It’s really getting up there,” she said.

Moreno said the Boy Scouts will providing more food through their food drive Saturday and she plans to have everything ready for the Rock Springs food distribution Tuesday. Siler said the food bank will continue seeking donations through the holiday season to ensure food will be available.

The following photos are courtesy of Mandy Willmore/Crowheart Energy: