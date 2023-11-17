Crowheart Energy Donates Over $14K in Food Items

ROCK SPRINGS — Crowheart Energy made a massive food donation to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County Friday afternoon.

Josh Maser of Crowheart Energy said that they were delivering somewhere between $14,000 to $15,000 worth of food. Crowheart Energy donated about $10,000 worth of food, while the rest of it was donated by their staff members.

“We’re very proud to be part of the Wyoming community,” Maser told SweetwaterNOW. “Very proud.”

They got donations from Denver, Rawlins, Boggs, and locally, all to deliver to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County for those who are in need right here at home.

Maser said that they wanted to donate as a way to give back, as they love being in Wyoming and wanted to contribute to the community.

“Crowheart Energy saved the day,” Kathy Siler, executive director of the Sweetwater County Food Bank said. “I want to start cheering and clapping.”

Siler said that there will be a lot of families at the food bank next week on Tuesday to get food for Thanksgiving.

“This is going to make a huge difference,” she said.